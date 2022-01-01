Go
Toast

Redrocks

Available for Takeout & Delivery

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS

904 King St • $$

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella di bufala, crushed tomato, basil
Garlic Twists$6.50
fresh pizza dough, garlic butter, parsley, side of marinara
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

904 King St

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub is located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. This authentic Irish Pub was opened by friends and family with a passion for their Irish heritage and the desire to bring traditional Irish food and entertainment to their community at affordable prices. Since 1978 people have been meeting at Murphy’s to enjoy hearty meals and an energy and atmosphere that puts everyone who enters in a good mood.

Mason Social

No reviews yet

Come by and enjoy great food!

Thai Signature

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston