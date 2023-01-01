Red's Diner - 58th
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
324 58 Avenue Southeast, Calgary CN T2H 0P1
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Costa Vida - Calgary 130th Ave - Calgary 130th Ave
No Reviews
503-4700 130 Avenue Southeast Calgary, CN T2Z 4E7
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Calgary Southland - Calgary Southland
No Reviews
9737 Macleod Trail Southwest Calgary, CN T2J0P6
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Calgary Royal Oak - Calgary Royal Oak
No Reviews
2118-8650 112 Avenue Northwest Calgary, CN T3R 0R5
View restaurant
Class Clown Hamburgers - 1711 4 St SW #106
No Reviews
1711 4 St SW #106 Calgary, CN T2S 1V8
View restaurant