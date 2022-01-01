Go
Toast

Red's Good News

A friendly neighborhood bar, family-run since 2019.

SANDWICHES

542 Brookline Blvd

Avg 4.8 (58 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports

Location

542 Brookline Blvd

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Shot Bob's Beechview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slice on Broadway

No reviews yet

New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!

Moonlit Burgers

No reviews yet

One small shop, one great burger.

BLD Pizza

No reviews yet

Takeout and Delivery only, using fresh ingredients and safe service methods!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston