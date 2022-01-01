Red's Good News
A friendly neighborhood bar, family-run since 2019.
SANDWICHES
542 Brookline Blvd
Attributes and Amenities
Location
542 Brookline Blvd
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Big Shot Bob's Beechview
Come in and enjoy!
Slice on Broadway
New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!
Moonlit Burgers
One small shop, one great burger.
BLD Pizza
Takeout and Delivery only, using fresh ingredients and safe service methods!