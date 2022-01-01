Go
Red's Grill And Bar

Take out hours 2 pm to 8 pm
Thursday thru Sunday

121 Lake View Drive

Popular Items

Chipolte Lime Rice Bowl$8.00
Fresh and fun avocado, black beans, corn, green, peppers, red peppers, cilantro, red onion, garlic relish, fluffy rice drizzled with our own chipolte lime cilantro sauce. Add Chicken $2
Catfish$12.00
Fried catfish, hand breaded with our special batter. Served with fries and tarter sauce. Add a filet for $3
Logger Burger$10.00
1/3 Lb burger with your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese served with fries
Cheese 16"$15.00
add toppings 1.75 each
Nearly Naked Curds$10.00
Lightly breaded bites melting with golden bliss
Cheese 14"$13.00
add topping $1.25 each
Jack Daniels Burger$12.00
1/3 Lb burger, sauteed mushrooms and onions topped off with swiss cheese and our homemade whiskey glaze served with fries
The Longbridge$13.00
Shaved prime rib with grilled onions on a toasted flatbread and dippin au jus. Served with fries
Clucker Wrap-(CBR)$11.00
Chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, and cheddar cheese served with fries
Hungry Logger Burger$12.00
1/3 Lb burger, thick cut bacon, grilled onions with cheddar, swiss, or pepperjack cheese served with fries
Location

121 Lake View Drive

Chetek WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
