Red's Icehouse
A unique experience offering fresh boiled seafood, a large outdoor seating area, concert stage, dance floors, and much more!
7665 College Street
Location
7665 College Street
Beaumont TX
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
