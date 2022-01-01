Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
131 Newbury St
Popular Items
Location
131 Newbury St
PEABODY MA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brodie's Pub
Great Food, Great Drinks, Great People!
Big Pig Barbecue
We are currently taking a break from our take out menu.
Keep an eye out for pop ups and family meal specials.
Green Tea
Come in and enjoy!
J Cakes
Come in and enjoy!