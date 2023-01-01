Red's Smokehouse
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
410 Washington, iowa falls IA 50126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Three Days Grille & Saloon - 206 Berkley Street
No Reviews
206 Berkley Street Iowa Falls, IA 50126
View restaurant