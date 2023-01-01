Go
Consumer picView gallery

Red's Smokehouse

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

410 Washington

iowa falls, IA 50126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

410 Washington, iowa falls IA 50126

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Altos - Story City
orange star4.5 • 471
1518 Broad St Story City, IA 50248
View restaurantnext
Cattleman'S At The Club - 1608 3rd st NE
orange star5.0 • 98
1608 3rd st NE Belmond, IA 50421
View restaurantnext
The Shed Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 37
512 Main Street Dumont, IA 50625
View restaurantnext
Timbukbrü - Iowa Falls
orange starNo Reviews
819 Washington Ave Iowa Falls, IA 50126
View restaurantnext
Three Days Grille & Saloon - 206 Berkley Street
orange starNo Reviews
206 Berkley Street Iowa Falls, IA 50126
View restaurantnext
Willabys Brickyard Bistro & Ridge Stone Golf Club
orange starNo Reviews
7 BRICKYARD RD Sheffield, IA 50475
View restaurantnext
Map

More near iowa falls

Ames

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Red's Smokehouse

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston