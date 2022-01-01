Go
Toast

Reds Alehouse - North Liberty

No Crap On Tap!

405 N Dubuque St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(5) Zingers$11.95
buffalo, Ellen's revenge, smokehouse BBQ, Srirarcha maple, honey mustard
French Fries$4.00
Half House Salad$6.00
romaine, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, crouton, bacon bits, Parmesan-Reggiano, choice of housemade dressing
The Patriot Burger$13.95
bacon, American cheese, housemade pickles, housemade mayo
Ranch$0.50
Kids Cheeseburger$6.95
choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies
Alehouse Burger$13.95
sweet chili aioli, onion tangles, provolone
Kids Zingers$6.95
served with one side of sauce (you can choose to have them tossed in that sauce if you please), choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies
Buffalo Chicken Flat$12.00
celery, ranch, buffalo sauce, mozzarella
Full House Salad$9.00
romaine, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, crouton, bacon bits, Parmesan-Reggiano, choice of housemade dressing
See full menu

Location

405 N Dubuque St

North Liberty IA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushiya

No reviews yet

Japanese and Asian infusion restaurant

Tin Roost

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of North Liberty, Tin Roost is a locally owned, independent restaurant with 2 private party rooms, 400 seats, a scratch kitchen serving up home-grown American fare, and one crazy big outdoor patio. We proudly feature 36 beers on tap and offer over 80 whiskeys in the bar.

Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty

No reviews yet

Come share the best barbecue and comfort food with your friends and family. Grab a drink, enjoy a fabulous meal, and let our family take care of you.

Sobremesa Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston