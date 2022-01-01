Go
Red's Beer Garden

HOT DOGS

1328 Boulevard SE • $

Avg 4.8 (225 reviews)

Popular Items

Basket of Tater Tots$6.00
Crispy tater tots!! Add cheese, chili...whatever you want!
Pretzel Bites$5.50
Pretzel bites with a side of housemade beer cheese. YUM
Wine Tasting & Class, Wednesday, April 13th 7 pm$20.00
Andrea will sample you on 5 different wines for the Spring! Think of vino that is perfect for a garden party - some bubbles, whites, rosé, and even a red. Class will be outside, weather permitting. *During checkout, it doesn't matter whether you 'order now' or 'schedule for later'. We will email you within 48 hours that we received your reservation*
First Date$9.00
cheese, chili, and onions on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun
Side of Fries$3.50
Basket of Fries$6.00
Medium cut fries with our house seasoning
Side of Tots$3.50
Create Your Own$8.00
A 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun with your choice of toppings!
Das Dog$8.00
sauerkraut and spicy mustard on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun
Red's Favorite$9.50
fig jam, housemade pimento cheese, and chopped bacon on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun
Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
1328 Boulevard SE

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
