Red Tails Ocean Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
173 SAINT PATRICKS DR
Popular Items
Location
173 SAINT PATRICKS DR
WALDORF MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The All American Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
OverFlow
Sweet and Savory Treats
Mariachis Tequileria II
Come in and enjoy!
Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf
Come in and enjoy!