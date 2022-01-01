Go
Toast

Red Wagon Pizza Co

Dine-in, Bar, Patio, Carside pickup & Contactless Delivery.

PIZZA

5416 Penn Ave S • $$

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$13.00
Gem lettuce, shaved Parmesan, soft boiled egg, crostini and side of Caesar dressing.
Red Wagon Pizza$22.00
Red sauce, house cheese, sopressata, sausage, banana peppers, chili flakes, garlic salt & fig balsamic drizzle.
House Italian$13.00
Romaine, marinated feta, red onion, cherry tomato, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & side of red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Cheese$15.00
Red sauce, house cheese.
Wood-fired Wings$14.00
BBQ, dry jerk rub, or buffalo. Served with your choice of green goddess or bleu cheese.
P.S.O.$21.00
Caramelized onion pizza sauce, house cheese blend, sausage, and spicy cup pepperoni with a hot habanero honey drizzle.
Double Pep$21.00
Red sauce, garlic oil, pepperoni, cheese, more pepperoni & more cheese.
Pepperoni$18.00
Red sauce, house cheese, pepperoni.
Banh Mi$21.00
Sweet soy-glazed pulled pork, house cheese, ginger-pickled carrots, radishes, julienne cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro & Sriracha aioli.
Margherita$19.00
Red sauce, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, toasted black pepper & olive oil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

5416 Penn Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Café Cerés

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ARCHIVE -- Colita Online Ordering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Colita

No reviews yet

Oaxacan inspired BBQ

Pizzeria Lola

No reviews yet

A Korean immigrant, inspired by the pure love of food, joy, and her mother’s own delicious cooking, quits her day job, opens an artisan pizza pie place and names it after her dog. There’s no need to be overly patriotic here, but is there anything more American than that? Yep, sometimes dreams do come true.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston