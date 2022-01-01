Red Window & Little Red Window

Fior d'Italia

Fior d'Italia is the oldest Italian restaurant in America. The restaurant has been through two World Wars, the Great Depression, Prohibition, two major earthquakes, and various fires and social disruptions.

We serve authentic Northern Italian cuisine. Our Executive Chef, Gianni Audieri, who is from Milan, has been cooking at Fior for over 35 years.

We have a beautiful dining room, three banquet rooms and a full bar.

