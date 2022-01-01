Red Wine Restaurant & Steak House
Come in and enjoy!
701 Adams Ave.
Location
701 Adams Ave.
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crab Shack II
Come in and enjoy!
LB's Lounge
Our menu is complete with various selections of drinks and American style foods
We are Located in the beautiful Olney section of Philadelphia. Our Lounge embodies the energy of Philadelphia with the laid back atmosphere of a living room. Designed with a relaxed approach to good food and alcohol in mind. Along with our awesome staff, LB’s Lounge guarantees an incredible experience all throughout the day!
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!