Redwood City restaurants you'll love
Redwood City's top cuisines
Must-try Redwood City restaurants
Alice’s Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
|Hamburger
|$10.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
|Basil Chicken
|$13.95
PIZZA • TAPAS
Vesta
2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Pork Meatballs w/ Tomato Sauce
|$14.50
three pork meatballs, roasted tomato sauce, parmigiana reggiano
|Beet Salad
|$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
|Margherita Pizza
|$19.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Milagros Latin Kitchen
1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$5.95
Pan-seared local wild mahi-mahi, habanero-mango sauce, green monster salsa, micro cilantro, marinated red onions
|Milagros Burrito
|$15.95
Choice of mary's chicken, carne asada, or slow-roasted natural Coleman ranch pulled pork carnitas in tomatillo sauce, served w/ red rice, pinto beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, hand smashed guacamole
|Churrasco Steak Taco
|$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
STACKS
314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.50
|Mush&Ch Omelet
|$14.00
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$17.50
The Village Pub
2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside
|Popular items
|Milk Chocolate Tart
|$14.00
Dulce De Leche / Feuilletine
|Porcini Mushroom Consommé
Wild Mushroom Flan / Shaved Matsutake / Spruce Oil
|French Fries
|$8.00
Remoulade
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zareen's
2039 Broadway St., Redwood City
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala A la Carte
|$14.50
Char-grilled boneless chicken in a silken tomato-cream curry.
[Nut-Free, Egg-Free, Gluten-Free]
|Garlic Naan
|$3.79
Baked w/ minced garlic & cilantro sprinkle
[Nut-Free]
|Tandoori Sandwhich w/ Masala Fries
|$12.79
Charcoal-grilled Tandoori chicken, topped w/ onions and chutneys. Add jalapeños (25c); add cheese (75c).
[Nut-Free]
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$9.00
iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, chives, and bacon with a blue cheese dressing. *gluten free*
|Redwood Burger
|$15.00
angus burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and house spread on a brioche bun * bun contains egg. choice of one side.
|Crispy Brussels
|$9.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Redwood City BBQ
640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
|Popular items
|3 Meat Meal
|$26.50
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
|4 Meat Meal
|$32.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
|Large Tri Tip
|$19.00
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
SUSHI PLUS
30 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.95
spicy tuna + cucumber
|California Roll
|$6.95
crab + avocado
|Gyoza
|$6.95
deep fried pot stickers w/ sweet & spicy vinaigrette sauce
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Selby's
3001 El Camino Real, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Selby's Burger
|$20.00
Fontina, Special Sauce, Seeded Bun, French Fries
|Grilled Filet Mignon
|$48.00
7oz Filet Mignon, Creamed Spinach, Robuchon Potatoes, Maître d' Butter
|Grilled Bavette Steak au Poivre
|$32.00
Pommes Frites, Green Peppercorn Jus
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$16.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
SEAFOOD
Warung Siska
917 Main Street, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Gado Gado
|$14.00
Tempeh, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, cabbage, string beans + cherry tomatoes salad; served with your choice of dressing: Peanut, Spicy Shrimp Paste or Turmeric Dressing
Gluten free +Vegan
|Babi Bali - Balinese Pork
|$25.00
Grilled pork chop in Balinese sauce; served with sautéed bok choy (contains shrimp paste), peanuts + fried anchovies.
Rice not included.
|Gulai Sayur - Vegetable Curry
|$18.00
Green beans, tofu, chayote, jackfruit and carrots braised in yellow curry, finished with sambal tempeh, hard boiled egg and garlic chips.
Rice not included.
Pasha Mediterranean
837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Veggie Wrap
|$9.75
Sautéed eggplant, dolma, hummus, Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and tzatziki sauce.
|Shakshuka
|$7.45
Sautéed eggplant cubes with tomato,onion and bell peppers.Served with Pita bread.
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$18.50
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Served with rice and salad.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Paillard
|$26.00
Warm Chicory Salad, Sultanas and Currants, Caper Vinaigrette
|Shoestring Fries
|$8.00
Dijon Aioli
|Bakery Burger
|$20.00
White Cheddar, Slaw, French Fries
Marufuku Ramen
865 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Popular items
|**Pirikar Chicken Bite**
Steamed buns filled with slightly-spicy Japanese fried chicken
|Hakata Tonkotsu DX
|$19.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
|**Chicken Karaage**
|$8.00
Japanese style fried chicken
Kasa Indian Eatery
2086 Broadway St., Redwood City
|Popular items
|Naan Roll
|$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg)
|Roti Kati Roll
|$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly.
|Entree
Order a la carte side of any of our dishes. All gluten free.
Angelicas
863 Main Street, Redwood City
Cafe La Tartine - Redwood City
830 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
Amici's
226 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City