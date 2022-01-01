Redwood City restaurants you'll love

Redwood City restaurants
Toast
  • Redwood City

Redwood City's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Steakhouses
Ramen
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Redwood City restaurants

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice’s Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$11.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Hamburger$10.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Basil Chicken$13.95
Vesta image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Vesta

2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Meatballs w/ Tomato Sauce$14.50
three pork meatballs, roasted tomato sauce, parmigiana reggiano
Beet Salad$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
Margherita Pizza$19.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Milagros Latin Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Milagros Latin Kitchen

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (13002 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mahi Mahi Taco$5.95
Pan-seared local wild mahi-mahi, habanero-mango sauce, green monster salsa, micro cilantro, marinated red onions
Milagros Burrito$15.95
Choice of mary's chicken, carne asada, or slow-roasted natural Coleman ranch pulled pork carnitas in tomatillo sauce, served w/ red rice, pinto beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, hand smashed guacamole
Churrasco Steak Taco$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

STACKS

314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY

Avg 4.5 (6597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$5.50
Mush&Ch Omelet$14.00
Chicken Fried Steak$17.50
The Village Pub image

 

The Village Pub

2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Milk Chocolate Tart$14.00
Dulce De Leche / Feuilletine
Porcini Mushroom Consommé
Wild Mushroom Flan / Shaved Matsutake / Spruce Oil
French Fries$8.00
Remoulade
Zareen's image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zareen's

2039 Broadway St., Redwood City

Avg 4.7 (2076 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala A la Carte$14.50
Char-grilled boneless chicken in a silken tomato-cream curry.
[Nut-Free, Egg-Free, Gluten-Free]
Garlic Naan$3.79
Baked w/ minced garlic & cilantro sprinkle
[Nut-Free]
Tandoori Sandwhich w/ Masala Fries$12.79
Charcoal-grilled Tandoori chicken, topped w/ onions and chutneys. Add jalapeños (25c); add cheese (75c).
[Nut-Free]
Redwood Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Redwood Grill

356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City

Avg 4.6 (3108 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge Salad$9.00
iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, chives, and bacon with a blue cheese dressing. *gluten free*
Redwood Burger$15.00
angus burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and house spread on a brioche bun * bun contains egg. choice of one side.
Crispy Brussels$9.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
Redwood City BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Redwood City BBQ

640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Meat Meal$26.50
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
4 Meat Meal$32.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Large Tri Tip$19.00
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
SUSHI PLUS image

 

SUSHI PLUS

30 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
spicy tuna + cucumber
California Roll$6.95
crab + avocado
Gyoza$6.95
deep fried pot stickers w/ sweet &amp; spicy vinaigrette sauce
Selby's image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Selby's

3001 El Camino Real, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Selby's Burger$20.00
Fontina, Special Sauce, Seeded Bun, French Fries
Grilled Filet Mignon$48.00
7oz Filet Mignon, Creamed Spinach, Robuchon Potatoes, Maître d' Butter
Grilled Bavette Steak au Poivre$32.00
Pommes Frites, Green Peppercorn Jus
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$16.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
Warung Siska image

SEAFOOD

Warung Siska

917 Main Street, Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gado Gado$14.00
Tempeh, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, cabbage, string beans + cherry tomatoes salad; served with your choice of dressing: Peanut, Spicy Shrimp Paste or Turmeric Dressing
Gluten free +Vegan
Babi Bali - Balinese Pork$25.00
Grilled pork chop in Balinese sauce; served with sautéed bok choy (contains shrimp paste), peanuts + fried anchovies.
Rice not included.
Gulai Sayur - Vegetable Curry$18.00
Green beans, tofu, chayote, jackfruit and carrots braised in yellow curry, finished with sambal tempeh, hard boiled egg and garlic chips.
Rice not included.
Pasha Mediterranean image

 

Pasha Mediterranean

837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Wrap$9.75
Sautéed eggplant, dolma, hummus, Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and tzatziki sauce.
Shakshuka$7.45
Sautéed eggplant cubes with tomato,onion and bell peppers.Served with Pita bread.
Grilled Salmon Plate$18.50
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Served with rice and salad.
The Village Bakery image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Village Bakery

3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Paillard$26.00
Warm Chicory Salad, Sultanas and Currants, Caper Vinaigrette
Shoestring Fries$8.00
Dijon Aioli
Bakery Burger$20.00
White Cheddar, Slaw, French Fries
Marufuku Ramen image

 

Marufuku Ramen

865 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
**Pirikar Chicken Bite**
Steamed buns filled with slightly-spicy Japanese fried chicken
Hakata Tonkotsu DX$19.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
**Chicken Karaage**$8.00
Japanese style fried chicken
Kasa Indian Eatery image

 

Kasa Indian Eatery

2086 Broadway St., Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (2293 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Naan Roll$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg)
Roti Kati Roll$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly.
Entree
Order a la carte side of any of our dishes. All gluten free.
The Mountain House Restaurant image

 

The Mountain House Restaurant

13808 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Angelicas

863 Main Street, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cafe La Tartine - Redwood City image

 

Cafe La Tartine - Redwood City

830 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Amici's

226 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
