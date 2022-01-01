Redwood City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Redwood City
More about STACKS
FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
STACKS
314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.50
|Mush&Ch Omelet
|$14.00
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$17.50
More about The Village Pub
The Village Pub
2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
English Muffin Bun / French Fries
|French Fries
|$8.00
Remoulade
|Autumn Apple Upside-Down Cake
|$12.00
Spiced Granola / Salted Caramel Ice Cream
More about Redwood Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Seasonal Chopped
|$14.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Greens & Goats
|$13.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Redwood Burger
|$15.00
angus burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and house spread on a brioche bun * bun contains egg. choice of one side.
More about Selby's
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Selby's
3001 El Camino Real, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Midnight Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
Salted Caramel, Fudge Sauce
|Baby Escarole Salad
|$18.00
Blood Orange, Pecorino Tartufo, Toasted Hazelnuts
|Classic Wedge Salad
|$16.00
Bacon, Tomato, Egg, Blue Cheese
More about Buck's of Woodside
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$16.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun