Redwood City bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Redwood City
PIZZA • TAPAS
Vesta
2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Pork Meatballs w/ Tomato Sauce
|$14.50
three pork meatballs, roasted tomato sauce, parmigiana reggiano
|Beet Salad
|$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
|Margherita Pizza
|$19.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Milagros Latin Kitchen
1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Milagros Burrito
|$15.95
Choice of mary's chicken, carne asada, or slow-roasted natural Coleman ranch pulled pork carnitas in tomatillo sauce, served w/ red rice, pinto beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, hand smashed guacamole
|Salsa Trio
|$3.95
Salsa roja, tomatillo salsa + charred pineapple salsa, warm sea-salt tortilla chips
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.95
Grilled red chili marinated Coleman ranch pork, roasted pineapple salsa, cilantro
The Village Pub
2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
English Muffin Bun / French Fries
|French Fries
|$8.00
Remoulade
|Autumn Apple Upside-Down Cake
|$12.00
Spiced Granola / Salted Caramel Ice Cream
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Seasonal Chopped
|$14.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Greens & Goats
|$13.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Redwood Burger
|$15.00
angus burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and house spread on a brioche bun * bun contains egg. choice of one side.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Redwood City BBQ
640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
|Popular items
|3 Meat Meal
|$26.50
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
|4 Meat Meal
|$32.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
|Large Tri Tip
|$19.00
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Paillard
|$26.00
Warm Chicory Salad, Sultanas and Currants, Caper Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Creamy Anchovy and Garlic Dressing, Croutons, Pecorino
|Roasted Salmon
|$35.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette