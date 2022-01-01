Redwood City bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Vesta image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Vesta

2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Meatballs w/ Tomato Sauce$14.50
three pork meatballs, roasted tomato sauce, parmigiana reggiano
Beet Salad$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
Margherita Pizza$19.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
More about Vesta
Milagros Latin Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Milagros Latin Kitchen

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (13002 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Milagros Burrito$15.95
Choice of mary's chicken, carne asada, or slow-roasted natural Coleman ranch pulled pork carnitas in tomatillo sauce, served w/ red rice, pinto beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, hand smashed guacamole
Salsa Trio$3.95
Salsa roja, tomatillo salsa + charred pineapple salsa, warm sea-salt tortilla chips
Al Pastor Taco$4.95
Grilled red chili marinated Coleman ranch pork, roasted pineapple salsa, cilantro
More about Milagros Latin Kitchen
The Village Pub image

 

The Village Pub

2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pub Burger
English Muffin Bun / French Fries
French Fries$8.00
Remoulade
Autumn Apple Upside-Down Cake$12.00
Spiced Granola / Salted Caramel Ice Cream
More about The Village Pub
Redwood Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Redwood Grill

356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City

Avg 4.6 (3108 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Chopped$14.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Greens & Goats$13.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Redwood Burger$15.00
angus burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and house spread on a brioche bun * bun contains egg. choice of one side.
More about Redwood Grill
Redwood City BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Redwood City BBQ

640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Meat Meal$26.50
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
4 Meat Meal$32.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Large Tri Tip$19.00
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
More about Redwood City BBQ
The Village Bakery image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Village Bakery

3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Paillard$26.00
Warm Chicory Salad, Sultanas and Currants, Caper Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$16.00
Creamy Anchovy and Garlic Dressing, Croutons, Pecorino
Roasted Salmon$35.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette
More about The Village Bakery

