Redwood City breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice’s Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$11.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Hamburger$10.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Alice’s Restaurant
STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

STACKS

314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY

Avg 4.5 (6597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$5.50
Mush&Ch Omelet$14.00
Chicken Fried Steak$17.50
More about STACKS
Redwood Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Redwood Grill

356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City

Avg 4.6 (3108 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Chopped$14.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Greens & Goats$13.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Redwood Burger$15.00
angus burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and house spread on a brioche bun * bun contains egg. choice of one side.
More about Redwood Grill
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$16.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
More about Buck's of Woodside
The Village Bakery image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Village Bakery

3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Paillard$26.00
Warm Chicory Salad, Sultanas and Currants, Caper Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$16.00
Creamy Anchovy and Garlic Dressing, Croutons, Pecorino
Roasted Salmon$35.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette
More about The Village Bakery

