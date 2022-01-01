Redwood City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Redwood City
More about Alice’s Restaurant
Alice’s Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
|Hamburger
|$10.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
More about STACKS
FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
STACKS
314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.50
|Mush&Ch Omelet
|$14.00
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$17.50
More about Redwood Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Seasonal Chopped
|$14.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Greens & Goats
|$13.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Redwood Burger
|$15.00
angus burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and house spread on a brioche bun * bun contains egg. choice of one side.
More about Buck's of Woodside
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$16.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
More about The Village Bakery
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Paillard
|$26.00
Warm Chicory Salad, Sultanas and Currants, Caper Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Creamy Anchovy and Garlic Dressing, Croutons, Pecorino
|Roasted Salmon
|$35.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette