Redwood City sandwich spots you'll love

Redwood City restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in Redwood City

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY image

 

Beit Rima | SF2BAY - Woodside

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shish Tawook Plate$24.25
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Batata Harra$10.00
fried potatoes, garlic, cilantro, spices
Fattoush$12.25
mixed greens, charred dates, pita rusks, sumac onions, & pomegranate vin
More about Beit Rima | SF2BAY - Woodside
Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY image

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Woodside

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hakata Tonkotsu$17.75
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Vegetable Ramen$18.25
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Paitan$17.75
Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Woodside
Pasha Mediterranean image

 

Pasha Mediterranean

837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb & Beef Gyros Plate$16.95
Slow cooked, thinly sliced, marinated lamb and beef.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.
Feta&Olives$6.95
Pasteurized cow milk feta,Kalamata &Castelvetrano olives,herbs,EVOO.
Served with Pita bread.
House Combination Plate$21.95
Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.
More about Pasha Mediterranean
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba - 000069 - Redwood City

1007 El Camino Real, Redwood City

Avg 4.3 (1227 reviews)
More about Jamba - 000069 - Redwood City
Togo's image

 

Togo's - Redwood City

1501 El Camino Real, Redwood City

No reviews yet
More about Togo's - Redwood City

