Redwood City sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Redwood City
More about Beit Rima | SF2BAY - Woodside
Beit Rima | SF2BAY - Woodside
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Popular items
|Chicken Shish Tawook Plate
|$24.25
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Batata Harra
|$10.00
fried potatoes, garlic, cilantro, spices
|Fattoush
|$12.25
mixed greens, charred dates, pita rusks, sumac onions, & pomegranate vin
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Woodside
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Woodside
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Popular items
|Hakata Tonkotsu
|$17.75
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Vegetable Ramen
|$18.25
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Chicken Paitan
|$17.75
Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Pasha Mediterranean
Pasha Mediterranean
837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City
|Popular items
|Lamb & Beef Gyros Plate
|$16.95
Slow cooked, thinly sliced, marinated lamb and beef.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.
|Feta&Olives
|$6.95
Pasteurized cow milk feta,Kalamata &Castelvetrano olives,herbs,EVOO.
Served with Pita bread.
|House Combination Plate
|$21.95
Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.
More about Jamba - 000069 - Redwood City
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Jamba - 000069 - Redwood City
1007 El Camino Real, Redwood City