Arugula salad in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve arugula salad
Vesta
2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City
|Sausage & Honey Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mascarpone, honey, serrano chili
|Beet Salad
|$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, black pepper, calabrian chili honey
Amici's
226 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil