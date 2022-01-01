Bean burritos in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve bean burritos
Milagros Latin Kitchen
1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Traditional Guacamole
|$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
|Churrasco Steak Taco
|$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
|Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint
|$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
Beit Rima | SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Falafel! (A La Carte)
|$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|A la Carte Chicken Skewer
|$5.50
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Chicken Shish Tawook Plate
|$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.