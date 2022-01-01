Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve cake

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice’s Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Garlic & Herb Fries$4.00
Plain Fries$3.50
More about Alice’s Restaurant
Milagros Latin Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Milagros Latin Kitchen

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (13002 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Guacamole$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
Churrasco Steak Taco$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
More about Milagros Latin Kitchen
The Village Pub image

 

The Village Pub

2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad
Root Vegetables / Danish Blue Cheese / Buttermilk Dressing
Classic Caesar Salad$16.00
Garlic Croutons / White Anchovies / Grana Padano
Pan-Seared Hokkaido Scallops$45.00
Glazed Snap Peas And Carrots / Forbidden Rice / Smoked Salmon Roe
More about The Village Pub
Consumer pic

 

Amici's

226 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Amici's
Selby's image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Selby's

3001 El Camino Real, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$18.00
Creamy Anchovy Dressing, Country Croutons
Grilled New York Strip$70.00
12oz NY Strip, Creamed Spinach, Robuchon Potatoes, Maître d' Butter
Classic Wedge Salad$21.00
Bacon, Tomato, Egg, Blue Cheese
More about Selby's
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Smash Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
More about Buck's of Woodside
The Village Bakery image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Village Bakery

3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Sea Bream$39.00
Broccoli di Ciccio, caper-brown butter sauce
Roast Half-Chicken Under a Brick$31.00
Iacopi Farms Butter Beans, Salsa Verde, Garlic Confit
Roasted Salmon$36.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette
More about The Village Bakery

