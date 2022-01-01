Cappuccino in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve cappuccino
Vesta
2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City
|Sausage & Honey Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mascarpone, honey, serrano chili
|Beet Salad
|$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, black pepper, calabrian chili honey
FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
STACKS
314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY
|Mac Nut
|$10.70
|Mush&Ch Omelet
|$14.50
|Plain
|$8.35
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Single Smash Burger
|$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Mediterranean Sea Bream
|$39.00
Broccoli di Ciccio, caper-brown butter sauce
|Roast Half-Chicken Under a Brick
|$31.00
Iacopi Farms Butter Beans, Salsa Verde, Garlic Confit
|Roasted Salmon
|$36.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette