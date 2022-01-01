Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

Item pic

 

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Kebab$23.00
Two skewers of Mary's Free Range saffron marinated chicken breast grilled and served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Burma Superstar | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Kebab$23.00
Two skewers of Mary's Free Range saffron marinated chicken breast grilled and served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Pasha Mediterranean image

 

Pasha Mediterranean

837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A La Carte Chicken Kebab Skewer$9.95
More about Pasha Mediterranean

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Waffles

Chips And Salsa

Tarts

Steak Fajitas

Crispy Tacos

Garlic Knots

Cappuccino

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston