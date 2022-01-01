Chicken kebabs in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
More about Burma Superstar | SF2BAY
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Kebab
|$23.00
Two skewers of Mary's Free Range saffron marinated chicken breast grilled and served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Jaranita | SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Kebab
|$23.00
Two skewers of Mary's Free Range saffron marinated chicken breast grilled and served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.