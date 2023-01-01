Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Chicken Parmesan
Redwood City restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Alice's Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan
$22.95
More about Alice's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Selby's
3001 El Camino Real, Redwood City
Avg 4.4
(497 reviews)
Chicken Parmigiana
$28.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella di Bufala, Fontina
More about Selby's
