Chicken parmesan in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice's Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$22.95
More about Alice's Restaurant
Selby's image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Selby's

3001 El Camino Real, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella di Bufala, Fontina
More about Selby's

