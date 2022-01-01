Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve chicken salad

STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

STACKS

314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY

Avg 4.5 (6597 reviews)
Takeout
Mac Nut$10.70
Mush&Ch Omelet$14.50
Plain$8.35
More about STACKS
The Village Pub image

 

The Village Pub

2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad
Root Vegetables / Danish Blue Cheese / Buttermilk Dressing
Classic Caesar Salad$16.00
Garlic Croutons / White Anchovies / Grana Padano
Pan-Seared Hokkaido Scallops$45.00
Glazed Snap Peas And Carrots / Forbidden Rice / Smoked Salmon Roe
More about The Village Pub
Consumer pic

 

Amici's

226 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Amici's
B Star | SF2BAY image

 

Beit Rima | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel! (A La Carte)$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
A la Carte Chicken Skewer$5.50
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Shish Tawook Plate$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Beit Rima | SF2BAY
SUSHI PLUS image

 

SUSHI PLUS

30 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sake$5.95
Salmon
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
spicy tuna + cucumber
House Green Salad$2.95
House Green Salad
More about SUSHI PLUS
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Smash Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
More about Buck's of Woodside
The Village Bakery image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Village Bakery

3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Sea Bream$39.00
Broccoli di Ciccio, caper-brown butter sauce
Roast Half-Chicken Under a Brick$31.00
Iacopi Farms Butter Beans, Salsa Verde, Garlic Confit
Roasted Salmon$36.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette
More about The Village Bakery

Palo Alto

