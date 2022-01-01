Chicken tenders in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Alice’s Restaurant
Alice’s Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
|Garlic & Herb Fries
|$4.00
|Plain Fries
|$3.50
More about Milagros Latin Kitchen
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Milagros Latin Kitchen
1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Traditional Guacamole
|$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
|Churrasco Steak Taco
|$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
|Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint
|$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
More about Redwood Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Greens & Goats
|$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Seasonal Chopped
|$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Crispy Brussels
|$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
More about Buck's of Woodside
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Single Smash Burger
|$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon