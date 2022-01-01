Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chinese chicken salad in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve chinese chicken salad

Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mama Chen’s Chinese Chicken Salad$15.50
shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing
Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu!
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
Mama Chen’s Chinese Chicken Salad$15.50
shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing
Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu!
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$18.00
Pulled Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Citrus, Cashews, Crispy Wonton
More about Buck's of Woodside

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

French Fries

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Huevos Rancheros

Margherita Pizza

Ceviche

Rice Bowls

Apple Salad

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston