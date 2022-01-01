Chinese chicken salad in Redwood City
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Mama Chen’s Chinese Chicken Salad
|$15.50
shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing
Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu!
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
