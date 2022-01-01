Clams in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve clams
More about Amici's
Amici's
226 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Buck's of Woodside
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Single Smash Burger
|$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon