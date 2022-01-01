Cobb salad in Redwood City
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.95
shaved, roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, spinach, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg with mustard shallot vinaigrette
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
**Some of our locations are temporarily out of eggs, so this item may be excluded from your salad due to availability**