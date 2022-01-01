Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve cornbread

Redwood City BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Redwood City BBQ

640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Brisket$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
Regular Tri Tip$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Redwood City BBQ
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Smash Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
More about Buck's of Woodside

