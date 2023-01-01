Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice's Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage$14.50
More about Alice's Restaurant
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage Special$23.00
More about Buck's of Woodside

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Sorbet

Cake

Chicken Salad

Curry

Arugula Salad

Edamame

Taco Salad

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (53 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston