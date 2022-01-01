Curry in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve curry
Beit Rima | SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Falafel! (A La Carte)
|$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|A la Carte Chicken Skewer
|$5.50
|Chicken Shish Tawook Plate
|$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zareen's
2039 Broadway St., Redwood City
|Sauce (8 oz) Side of Tikka or Madras Curry
|$5.49
[Nut-Free, Egg-Free, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free option available]
SEAFOOD
Warung Siska
917 Main Street, Redwood City
|Gulai Sapi - BEEF Curry
|$24.00
Beef brisket, green beans, tofu, chayote, jackfruit and carrots braised in yellow curry, finished with sambal tempeh, hard boiled egg and garlic chips.
Rice not included.
|Gulai Sayur - Vegetable Curry
|$18.00
Green beans, tofu, chayote, jackfruit and carrots braised in yellow curry, finished with sambal tempeh, hard boiled egg and garlic chips.
