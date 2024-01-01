Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Fish And Chips
Redwood City restaurants that serve fish and chips
Alice's Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$16.95
More about Alice's Restaurant
CORNER TABLE -
20 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
No reviews yet
FISH AND CHIPS
$15.99
THE COD FILLET served best with French fries and Coleslaw
More about CORNER TABLE -
