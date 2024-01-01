Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve fish and chips

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice's Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.95
More about Alice's Restaurant
Item pic

 

CORNER TABLE -

20 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH AND CHIPS$15.99
THE COD FILLET served best with French fries and Coleslaw
More about CORNER TABLE -

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Gyoza

Bread Pudding

Chicken Pizza

Flank Steaks

Edamame

Pies

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (761 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (73 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (754 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston