French fries in Redwood City
The Village Pub
2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside
|Crispy Chicken Salad
Root Vegetables / Danish Blue Cheese / Buttermilk Dressing
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Garlic Croutons / White Anchovies / Grana Padano
|Pan-Seared Hokkaido Scallops
|$45.00
Glazed Snap Peas And Carrots / Forbidden Rice / Smoked Salmon Roe
SUSHI PLUS
30 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
|Sake
|$5.95
Salmon
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.95
spicy tuna + cucumber
|House Green Salad
|$2.95
House Green Salad
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Single Smash Burger
|$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
Pasha Mediterranean
837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$18.50
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Served with rice and salad.
|Lahmacun (2 orders)
|$16.00
2 pieces. Flatbread topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.
|House Combination Plate
|$20.95
Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.