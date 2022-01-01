Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve garlic noodles

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

Garlic Noodles - Duck$13.50
Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian$11.50
Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

Garlic Noodles with Broccoli & Mushroom (V)$13.50
Egg noodles with fried garlic, scallions, broccoli and mushroom.
Vegetarian
Kids Garlic Noodles (V)$7.00
Egg noodles, fried garlic, broccoli.
Vegetarian
Garlic Noodles with Chicken$15.25
Flour noodles with fried garlic, scallions, broccoli, mushroom and poached chicken.
