Kale salad in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Alice’s Restaurant
Alice’s Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
|Garlic & Herb Fries
|$4.00
|Plain Fries
|$3.50
More about Vesta
Vesta
2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City
|Sausage & Honey Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mascarpone, honey, serrano chili
|Beet Salad
|$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, black pepper, calabrian chili honey
More about Amici's
Amici's
226 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Pasha Mediterranean
Pasha Mediterranean
837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$18.50
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Served with rice and salad.
|Lahmacun (2 orders)
|$16.00
2 pieces. Flatbread topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.
|House Combination Plate
|$20.95
Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.