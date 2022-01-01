Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve kebabs

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice’s Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Garlic & Herb Fries$4.00
Plain Fries$3.50
Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY image

 

Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread$5.50
fresh pita with caraway, nigella, thyme topped with zaa’tar and sumac
Chicken Shish Tawook Plate$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Falafel! (A La Carte)$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Pasha Mediterranean image

 

Pasha Mediterranean

837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Plate$18.50
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Served with rice and salad.
Lahmacun (2 orders)$16.00
2 pieces. Flatbread topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.
House Combination Plate$20.95
Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.
Palo Alto

