Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve lassi

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY image

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$5.50
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
73ef137c-26a7-448a-ae8b-34861eb4b7f4 image

 

Kasa Indian Eatery

2086 Broadway St., Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (2293 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$5.50
Housemade mango lassi with a hint of cardamom.
More about Kasa Indian Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Tofu Soup

Caesar Salad

Scallops

Tarts

Cornbread

Nachos

Jalapeno Poppers

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston