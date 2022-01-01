Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Lassi
Redwood City restaurants that serve lassi
La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.50
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Kasa Indian Eatery
2086 Broadway St., Redwood City
Avg 4.4
(2293 reviews)
Mango Lassi
$5.50
Housemade mango lassi with a hint of cardamom.
More about Kasa Indian Eatery
Palo Alto
