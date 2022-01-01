Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve miso soup

Miso Soup image

 

Sushi Plus - Japanese Restaurant

30 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
Miso
More about Sushi Plus - Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kemuri Japanese Barú

2616 Broadway, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kemuri Miso Soup (Ox-Tail Broth)$6.50
Ox-tail broth, tofu, wakeme seaweed, scallion, ichimi pepper
More about Kemuri Japanese Barú

