Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Miso Soup
Redwood City restaurants that serve miso soup
Sushi Plus - Japanese Restaurant
30 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$2.95
Miso
More about Sushi Plus - Japanese Restaurant
Kemuri Japanese Barú
2616 Broadway, Redwood City
No reviews yet
Kemuri Miso Soup (Ox-Tail Broth)
$6.50
Ox-tail broth, tofu, wakeme seaweed, scallion, ichimi pepper
More about Kemuri Japanese Barú
Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City
Taco Salad
Enchiladas
Prime Ribs
Steak Bowls
Edamame
Chicken Salad
Prosciutto
Tacos
More near Redwood City to explore
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(170 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(33 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(197 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston