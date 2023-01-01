Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Octopus
Redwood City restaurants that serve octopus
Alice's Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
No reviews yet
Octopus
$14.95
More about Alice's Restaurant
Kemuri Japanese Barú
2616 Broadway, Redwood City
No reviews yet
Octopus Carpaccio Salad
$18.50
Smoked octopus, baby arugula, red onion, apple, Shiso & basil dressing, garlic chips
More about Kemuri Japanese Barú
