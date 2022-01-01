Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve pear salad

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice's Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried goat cheese and pear salad$12.95
More about Alice's Restaurant
The Village Pub image

 

The Village Pub

2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beet and Pear Salad$18.00
Stracchino Cheese / Beet and Cashew Crumble /
More about The Village Pub

