Pear salad in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Pear Salad
Redwood City restaurants that serve pear salad
Alice's Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
No reviews yet
Fried goat cheese and pear salad
$12.95
More about Alice's Restaurant
The Village Pub
2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside
Avg 4.7
(3559 reviews)
Beet and Pear Salad
$18.00
Stracchino Cheese / Beet and Cashew Crumble /
More about The Village Pub
