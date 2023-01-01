Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve pork chops

Banner pic

 

Angelicas - 863 Main Street

863 Main Street, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Mojo Grilled Pork Chop$34.00
More about Angelicas - 863 Main Street
Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice's Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Pork Chops$20.95
More about Alice's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Pepperoni Pizza

Bread Pudding

Gyoza

Cheese Fries

Garlic Bread

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Enchiladas

Chili

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (51 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston