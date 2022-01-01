Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve pudding

Vesta image

 

Vesta

2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage & Honey Pizza$25.50
tomato sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mascarpone, honey, serrano chili
Beet Salad$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
Pepperoni Pizza$25.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, black pepper, calabrian chili honey
More about Vesta
Redwood Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Redwood Grill

356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City

Avg 4.6 (3108 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greens & Goats$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Seasonal Chopped$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Crispy Brussels$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
More about Redwood Grill
Redwood City BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Redwood City BBQ

640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Brisket$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
Regular Tri Tip$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Redwood City BBQ
Pasha Mediterranean image

 

Pasha Mediterranean

837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Plate$18.50
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Served with rice and salad.
Lahmacun (2 orders)$16.00
2 pieces. Flatbread topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.
House Combination Plate$20.95
Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.
More about Pasha Mediterranean

