Pudding in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve pudding
More about Vesta
Vesta
2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City
|Sausage & Honey Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mascarpone, honey, serrano chili
|Beet Salad
|$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, black pepper, calabrian chili honey
More about Redwood Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Greens & Goats
|$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Seasonal Chopped
|$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Crispy Brussels
|$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
More about Redwood City BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Redwood City BBQ
640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
|Large Brisket
|$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
|Regular Tri Tip
|$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
|Brisket Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Pasha Mediterranean
Pasha Mediterranean
837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$18.50
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Served with rice and salad.
|Lahmacun (2 orders)
|$16.00
2 pieces. Flatbread topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.
|House Combination Plate
|$20.95
Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.