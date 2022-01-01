Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice's Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$6.50
More about Alice's Restaurant
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$32.00
More about Buck's of Woodside

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Fried Rice

Caesar Salad

Margherita Pizza

Curry

Egg Benedict

Steamed Rice

Beef Teriyaki

Coleslaw

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston