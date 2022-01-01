Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Pumpkin Pies
Redwood City restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Alice's Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie
$6.50
More about Alice's Restaurant
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie
$32.00
More about Buck's of Woodside
Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City
Fried Rice
Caesar Salad
Margherita Pizza
Curry
Egg Benedict
Steamed Rice
Beef Teriyaki
Coleslaw
More near Redwood City to explore
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(594 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston