Rice bowls in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve rice bowls

Milagros Latin Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Milagros Latin Kitchen

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (13002 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Guacamole$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
Churrasco Steak Taco$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
More about Milagros Latin Kitchen
Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY image

 

Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread$5.50
fresh pita with caraway, nigella, thyme topped with zaa’tar and sumac
Chicken Shish Tawook Plate$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Falafel! (A La Carte)$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY

