Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rigatoni in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Rigatoni
Redwood City restaurants that serve rigatoni
Alice's Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
No reviews yet
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
$18.95
carrots, onion, celery, potatoes
More about Alice's Restaurant
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
Avg 4.7
(3466 reviews)
Baked Rigatoni
$29.00
Fennel Sausage, Ricotta Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce, Basil
More about The Village Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City
Coleslaw
Ravioli
Chopped Salad
Pork Chops
Karaage
Quesadillas
Taquitos
Garlic Knots
More near Redwood City to explore
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(49 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(49 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(51 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(234 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston