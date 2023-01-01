Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve rigatoni

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice's Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$18.95
carrots, onion, celery, potatoes
More about Alice's Restaurant
The Village Bakery image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Village Bakery

3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Rigatoni$29.00
Fennel Sausage, Ricotta Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce, Basil
More about The Village Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Coleslaw

Ravioli

Chopped Salad

Pork Chops

Karaage

Quesadillas

Taquitos

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (51 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston