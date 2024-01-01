Rotisserie chicken in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Rotisserie Bone-in Chicken Breast
|$20.00
Dry rubbed and slow roasted with a choice of two sides
Mazra - Redwood City
2021 Broadway, Redwood City
|Garlic Rotisserie Chicken
|$8.00
does not include rice
|Garlic Rotisserie Chicken Plate
|$20.00
Half Garlic Rotisserie Chicken. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Red Chili Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Sides.