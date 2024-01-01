Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Redwood Grill

356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City

Avg 4.6 (3108 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rotisserie Bone-in Chicken Breast$20.00
Dry rubbed and slow roasted with a choice of two sides
More about Redwood Grill
Item pic

 

Mazra - Redwood City

2021 Broadway, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Rotisserie Chicken$8.00
does not include rice
Garlic Rotisserie Chicken Plate$20.00
Half Garlic Rotisserie Chicken. Served on top of fragrant Basmati Rice. Includes Red Chili Sauce, Garlic Toum Sauce, Pita Bread & your Choice of TWO Sides.
More about Mazra - Redwood City

Map

Palo Alto

Map

