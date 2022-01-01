Salmon in Redwood City
Alice’s Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
|Garlic & Herb Fries
|$4.00
|Plain Fries
|$3.50
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Milagros Latin Kitchen
1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Traditional Guacamole
|$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
|Churrasco Steak Taco
|$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
|Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint
|$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
The Village Pub
2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside
|Crispy Chicken Salad
Root Vegetables / Danish Blue Cheese / Buttermilk Dressing
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Garlic Croutons / White Anchovies / Grana Padano
|Pan-Seared Hokkaido Scallops
|$45.00
Glazed Snap Peas And Carrots / Forbidden Rice / Smoked Salmon Roe
Beit Rima | SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Falafel! (A La Carte)
|$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|A la Carte Chicken Skewer
|$5.50
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Chicken Shish Tawook Plate
|$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
SMOKED SALMON
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Greens & Goats
|$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Seasonal Chopped
|$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Crispy Brussels
|$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
SUSHI PLUS
30 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
|Sake
|$5.95
Salmon
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.95
spicy tuna + cucumber
|House Green Salad
|$2.95
House Green Salad
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Single Smash Burger
|$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
Pasha Mediterranean
837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$18.50
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Served with rice and salad.
|Lahmacun (2 orders)
|$16.00
2 pieces. Flatbread topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.
|House Combination Plate
|$20.95
Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Mediterranean Sea Bream
|$39.00
Broccoli di Ciccio, caper-brown butter sauce
|Roast Half-Chicken Under a Brick
|$31.00
Iacopi Farms Butter Beans, Salsa Verde, Garlic Confit
|Roasted Salmon
|$36.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette