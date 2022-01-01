Samosa in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve samosa
Zareen's
2039 Broadway St., Redwood City
|Potato Samosas (2pcs)
|$6.50
(2 pcs) Handmade pastries with mildly spiced potato filling.
[Nut-Free, Egg-Free, Vegan option available]
Kasa Indian Eatery
2086 Broadway St., Redwood City
|Kati Boxed Meal
|$14.95
A complete meal in a box. One Kati Roll with your choice of filling plus a side of Yogi Salad and a crunchy savory samosa with chutney.
|Kasa Chai
|$4.50
The Best Chai in SF & Redwood City! Housemade with high quality black tea, spices and milk. (For delivery - hot chai can be reheated)
|Thali Plate
|$16.50
A homestyle meal with several dishes served together in one plate. The way Indians typically eat at home. Includes basmati rice, daal lentils, salad, raita, chutney, roti and choice of two entrees.