Shawarma in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve shawarma

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Lamb Shawarma Plate$22.50
Superior farms seasoned and sliced lamb with lettuce, veggies, & djajiki sauce. Comes with hummus and green salad.
Chicken Shawarma Plate$19.25
Spiced baked chicken served with a cucumber yogurt sauce. Served with green salad.
Jaranita | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Lamb Shawarma Plate$22.50
Superior farms seasoned and sliced lamb with lettuce, veggies, & djajiki sauce. Comes with hummus and green salad.
Chicken Shawarma Plate$19.25
Spiced baked chicken served with a cucumber yogurt sauce. Served with green salad.
